The Daily News often publishes obituaries provided by funeral homes in which the deceased is said to “lie in state.”
Lying in state is the tradition in which the body of a dead official is placed in a state building to allow the public to pay their respects.
“Lying in state” is reserved for public officials such as presidents, congressmen and military officials. Most recently John Lewis, George H. W. Bush and John McCain have been afforded this honor.
The Daily News, in conjunction with funeral homes, should use this term of respect properly.
Judy Smith
La Marque
(1) comment
Many of us lie intestate.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.