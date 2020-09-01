The Daily News often publishes obituaries provided by funeral homes in which the deceased is said to “lie in state.”

Lying in state is the tradition in which the body of a dead official is placed in a state building to allow the public to pay their respects.

“Lying in state” is reserved for public officials such as presidents, congressmen and military officials. Most recently John Lewis, George H. W. Bush and John McCain have been afforded this honor.

The Daily News, in conjunction with funeral homes, should use this term of respect properly.

Judy Smith

La Marque

Locations

Recommended for you

(1) comment

baileyhjones
Bailey Jones

Many of us lie intestate.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In
Log In Purchase a Subscription