Never-ending Democratic investigations and fishing through tax returns or business interests for dirt on President Trump gives me the same sour gut feeling as when I hear of a good old boy deputy continuously stopping people who don't look like him, and in his mind must be deplorable.
He will keep looking until he finds a worn tire or broken taillight or some other justification to make trouble for someone because he can. And lets face it, everyone knows Trump is low-hanging fruit when it comes to looking for irregularities.
Al Gore shined for America with his concession speech. He put to bed legal challenges to George W. Bush's presidency, and paved the way for Bush and Ted Kennedy to work on an education bill that wasn't perfect, but was better than our current continual political fighting.
Isn't it about time for congressional investigations of our president to end, for Congress to get back to trying to govern, and let the candidates for the next election sling mud as they wish?
Rodney Dunklee
League City
