In response to the story ("Spill closes oyster beds, sparks seafood advisory," The Daily News, May 14): In reference to this latest chemical spill, several things need to be pointed out. This product, Reformate, is an aromatic water soluble carcinogen chemical.
With over 300,000 gallons spilling into the Houston Ship Channel, the waves and tidal flow have spread this into the mud banks and sensitive wet lands. This effectively stops marine growth and poisons all levels of marine life.
It will take years for this to sort itself out by Mother Nature. Meanwhile, jobs will be affected, recreation, and life in general will be altered. It has the possibility of being the worst environmental and health hazard in our lifetime. This is due to the components of Reformate.
The real crime is that no responding agency has stated that this is a disaster. My background as a marine inspector and retired licensed safety engineer qualifies my words. Also, not one person in the command staff mentioned why the airborne particles were hazardous to human health.
Telling the truth is all is that is left.
Gaylon Ray
Texas City
