I'm very exited about Carol Hollaway running for city council!
She loves her hometown and will work hard to protect it. She's a 25-year resident in our district, so she knows our problems; plus she had an over 30-year career with the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers specializing in urban planning and flood risk management.
I want Galveston to grow, but I want someone looking out for the residents, as well as the tourist. Since she’s been serving on the planning commission since 2015, I think she'll be better than voting for another big developer who wants to fill up the island with more resort subdivisions and hotels.
I think she's exactly what Galveston needs and I hope my Galveston neighbors will vote for Carol Hollaway for city council District 5.
Cookie Bourbon Carter
Galveston
