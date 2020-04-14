In response to the story ("County attempting to find some ways to 'get back to normal,'" The Daily News, April 9) which quotes Galveston County Judge Mark Henry stating that the county "was spending about $250,000 a day on overtime."
With residents' movements and gathering abilities restricted and tourists essentially banned from the county, I'm left wondering what on earth the county is working overtime on; especially to the tune of a quarter-million dollars per day.
Mark Chevalier
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.