In response to the story ("Citing family's best interest, Santa Fe mayor resigns," The Daily News, Feb. 16): Jason Tabor, here's a suggestion: Register yourself for the mayor of Santa Fe's vacancy.

Let the voters determine who comes and goes from the mayor' office — not the less than a half of dozen of questionable intentions.

Clinton Little

Santa Fe

