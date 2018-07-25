I'm writing this letter because there needs to be more attention brought to the fact that the Galveston County justice system is breaking many laws and ruining people's lives.
Any county that warehouses men just for profit and totally ignores the Constitution of the United States of America should be prosecuted themselves.
The American Civil Liberties Union is suing them, but I think residents should be aware of the wasting of their tax money.
Ronnie Hill
Angleton
