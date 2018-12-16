Together, with our community partners, Ball High School faculty/students, the team from First Lutheran Church who sponsored the FeedGalveston initiative, our in-kind community partners and everyone in the community who took the time to "Share Your Holidays" so generously with those in need — we collected 27,000 pounds (and still counting!) of nourishing, nonperishable food items, and received over $2,000 in monetary contributions — our best year ever!
Yet, without our incredibly hardworking community partners, we would've never achieved these great results. Joining with Randalls, the Galveston Ministerial Alliance (and member congregations: Congregation B'Nai Israel, Trinity Episcopal, First Lutheran, and Moody Methodist churches), American National Insurance Co., University of Texas Medical Branch, Moody Gardens, city of Galveston, Galveston police and fire departments, Frost Bank, Hometown Bank, Moody Bank, Texas First Bank and the Galveston County Young Lawyers Association, were our new 2018 community partners: Galveston College, Port of Galveston, BHS Hospitality Club/Program, and Galveston Hotel & Lodging Association.
Also, our generous in-kind partners that donated food/beverage on Dec. 7: Coffee (Starbucks on 61st St.), beignets for breakfast (Gumbo Diner), and pizza for lunch (Mario's Seawall Italian Restaurant), and Galveston Regional Chamber of Commerce and Classic AutoGroup/Galveston.
Mike Dudas
Coordinator
"Share Your Holidays" Food Drive
