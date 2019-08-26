Trump’s U.S. Department of Agriculture is supplying relief packages of up to $28 billion dollars in 2018 and 2019 to farmers.
The department's rationale is in line with the estimated impacts of unjustified retaliatory tariffs on U.S. agricultural goods and other trade disruptions.
Trump started the trade war causing retaliation leaving the farmers without a market to sell their products. I believe farmers would rather sell their products than get a handout under a socialist program.
The Trump administration is using taxpayers' money to buy votes for the 2020 election.
Domenico Nuckols
Galveston
