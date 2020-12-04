I'm voting for Craig Brown for mayor of Galveston because he embodies the kind of leadership under which our city is thriving. Galveston enjoys and is prospering from the professionalism, competence and compassion that Brown brings to city governance.
The old days of cronyism and backroom political shenanigans have no place in our contemporary city anymore. I'm a supporter of transparent, goal-oriented government, which is evidenced by the infrastructure improvements ongoing and the drainage master plan ready for implementation.
I don't want an administration that's fraught with partisanship, good 'ol boy favoritism, revenge politics or disregard for public safety and security.
I want leadership that's capable of meeting our city’s current and future challenges with the intellect and heart required of a mayor who has the experience of being a successful businessman and who's also a highly capable community leader.
Please join me in voting for Brown as our next mayor of Galveston.
Carol Hollaway
Galveston
