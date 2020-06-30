In response to the story ("Officers feeling attacked over calls for defunding," The Daily News, June 30): Instead of reducing funding for police, it would make more sense to increase the training/funding so that respect for all humans and abiding by their own laws will be in the forefront of minds and attitudes of police.
Don’t forget they are at risk, and we appreciate them overall.
Mardi Mitchell
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.