My opinion on Brett Kavanaugh and Christine Blasey Ford: To get this over with quickly, get them both on national TV, say about 7 p.m., and then ask both at the same time would they be willing to take a polygraph test right now to clear this matter up.
Then watch to see which one does all the squirming.
Then the whole country can see which one is lying and needs to go to jail.
Gary J. Watkins Sr.
Arcadia
