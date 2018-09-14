Don Treshman states that Beto O'Rourke changed his first name to conceal his Irish-American heritage from Latino voters ("Beto O'Rourke is deceptive, support Ted Cruz," The Daily News, Sept. 12).
If you saw "Late Night with Stephen Colbert" on Sept. 12 you would have seen a picture of Beto about 4 years old wearing a shirt with "Beto" on the front. I don't think at that age he was planning to deceive Latino voters.
When Republicans have no substance or ideas to run on, they attempt to divide us, institute fear and spread lies. Beto is better than this as he seldom mentions Ted Cruz. He is running on issues that matter to all Texans.
He knows those issues by going to all counties in Texas to hold town halls. He has spoken to thousands of Texans of both parties. He has proven he will work with both parties to move legislation into law through his work in Congress.
Go to BetoForTexas.com to see his platform. Each of us can change our current political climate from division, fear, pettiness and lies, to hope, inclusiveness, fairness and justice for everyone by learning the truth and voting with compassion in our heart not fear. Vote Beto.
James Heyland
Galveston
