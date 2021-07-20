The last thing Texans need is a lecture from Republicans on family values.
Or fiscal responsibility. Or law and order. Or supporting our troops. Or patriotism. Or racism. Or education. Or taxes. Or gun safety. Or backing the blue.
John Cobarruvias
Houston (Clear Lake)
(1) comment
Close your ears, John.
