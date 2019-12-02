In response to the commentary by Ophelia Garcia ("Shame on Trump's cowed enablers in the Senate," The Daily News, Nov. 27): I could've written this myself, but Garcia expressed these views eloquently. The GOP Trump enablers (Republicans and senators) are failing miserably in their duty, taking our tax dollars for their salaries and not supporting the Constitution.
They're turning our democracy into a monarchy with a corrupt regent. Our former Texas governor sees him as an Old Testament "King." How ridiculous can you get?
Rick Perry, please go on to the New Testament and see what Jesus would say about this charlatan as he criticized the "scribes and pharisees" (the ruling class) for their pride, vanity, hypocrisy and neglect of the poor and disadvantaged.
Guess we're still in "Old Testament" times, theology, and ethics ... according to Perry. God help us.
Maris Helfrich
Galveston
