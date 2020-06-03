It’s time for a new definition of obscenity in this country.
Forget sex, drugs and violence. The current obscene picture is that of well-dressed (mostly men) sitting in their comfortable Senate offices, receiving salaries and benefits without interruption, deciding among themselves that, if unemployment benefits are, by their definition, too generous, workers will not be motivated to return to work.
Whether the work involves jobs that are now nonexistent is apparently not part of the discussion.
Jaclyn Low
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.