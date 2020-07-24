I pick up trash in my neighborhood on a regular basis, and I have written letters to the editor in hopes of getting more people involved.
I actually believe that this has made a difference in the trash problem in my area as I have had to expand my walking area to fill up my garbage bag.
Yeah! That feels good! But I still want to get more people involved to make more of a difference.
Recently, I talked to a woman who picks up trash as she walks her dogs. Wow!
We could really make a difference if people walking their dogs would pick up just one plastic grocery store bag of trash each time they walked. I sincerely hope that dog walkers reading this letter will think about this and consider making trash pickup a part of their walking routine.
Together we can make a big difference.
Judy Glaister
Galveston
