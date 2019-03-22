Ronald Cotton Jr., a young man in custody of the Galveston County Jail, died this past week ("After inmate death, sheriff seeks review of jail care," The Daily News, March 20).
Cotton was too poor to afford the $160,000 bail set to obtain his release pending the resolution of his case. He was the ultimate victim of Galveston County’s unjust wealth-based bail system — a victim of his financial circumstance and the callous disregard for the law and life committed by our county commissioners, sheriff, judges and district attorney.
Public outcry says our justice system is broken. To claim it's broken assumes it was working in the first place. Could it be that our “justice system” was never just, but it did, and still, works properly for the few it was designed to protect — the wealthy and privileged?
Galveston County continues to fight against bail reform, refusing to withdraw its opposition to the civil rights lawsuit initiated by the American Civil Liberties Union against the county last year. Thus, begging the question, if Ronald Cotton Jr. hadn't been indigent would he be alive today?
The time has come for Galveston County to recognize its justice system is an outdated and illegal reflection on one’s wealth.
Kristie Walsdorf
Galveston
