In response to the article ("Owner plans peachy facelift for historic Hotel Galvez," The Daily News, June 10): I vaguely recall the color was light rose pink. Peach pink probably is the better choice, though.
If my mother were still alive, she could offer advice on the historical restoration. Her family moved here from Boston in 1922 and lived at the Galvez for the first year. At age 7, my mother and her younger sister had the run of the place. What an adventure.
In 1939, when my parents were married, the manager, a family friend, gave them the penthouse suite for their honeymoon. It normally was reserved for one of the Maceos of the gambling era, who was out of town.
A number of prominent residents lived at the Galvez, long term, in hotel apartments as late as the 1960s. Dr. E.S. McLarty Sr. maintained a family practice on the ground floor, the entry on 21st Street.
Bob Newding
Galveston
