Last month, I came for my visit to Galveston to run the beach and relax. At 61st Street and Seawall Boulevard, I tripped on my way to the sand and broke my ankle.
Two homeless gentlemen helped me to the nearest place, which was Tortuga Coastal Cantina. There I reached Island Cab. The manager and a male server, strong, both formed a seat and put me in the cab.
I was in horrible pain. That cab driver practically picked me up and put me in a wheelchair at West Isle Urgent Care. The fine staff and doctor there did my X-rays, gave me a diagnosis and fitted me with a boot.
I don't know the names of all these kind people who helped me but I wanted the city of Galveston to know how grateful I am. Luckily I had lived in Clear Lake and had an orthopedic surgeon. No surgery and still booted up. I will be back when I can sink my toes in the sand and jump over the waves.
Terri Gille
College Station
[thumbup][thumbup][thumbup]
Galveston is a very special place, and its the residents that make it that way.
Many thanks for sharing your experience. Galveston County is truly a good place at heart and many good things do happen here on a daily basis. Hope you recover soon and find some time to come back!
