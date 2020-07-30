I would like to commend the employees at Randalls for their professional response to the power outage during the driving rain storm last Saturday.
One of the managers stood out in the rain warning customers that there was a power outage and they could not come in, steering them to return to their cars. Another employee brought out a cooler full of bottled water to hand out to customers standing under the entryway. She even handed a bottled water to an elderly lady sitting inside her parked car.
This is the best customer service I've ever witnessed. I also have been impressed by their superior COVID-19 precautions from the very start of the pandemic. This is the safest store in Galveston.
Thank you, Randalls.
Mitzi Hardy
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.