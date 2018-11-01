I'm the director of health and safety for Island Oktoberfest — Galveston's official Oktoberfest event — and would like to recognize our own Texas A&M Corps of Cadets for their hard work assisting us during one of the largest, and best, Oktoberfest weekends.
Although the event spans an 18-hour period, the man-hours required to prepare, and then clean up, are staggering. When you consider the average age of our regular volunteers has increased over the 35-plus years, one can understand how having young guys and gals assist us in the preparation, feeding and cleaning are a godsend. That, combined with the courtesy and discipline of the cadets, made their presence and participation enjoyable.
I can honestly say the weekend went by significantly easier thanks to the 25 SeaAgs. They provided us with 165 man-hours of work that us oldsters would've had to accomplish.
In summary, I'd like to say — Gen. James Rudder would be proud. I hope to see y'all next year. Gig 'em!
Stan Humphrey
Galveston
