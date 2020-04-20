The Rev. James Daniels' commentary ("Despite what he says, Donald Trump isn't God," The Daily News, April 15) again professes a righteous path in sifting through recent events, part of his "spiritual calling." His statements, however, are largely inaccurate, as one would expect with an anti-Trump bias he consistently demonstrates.
Even the left-leaning Snopes said Trump proclaiming to be God was false. In fact, President Trump has been refreshingly unafraid to proclaim the Judeo-Christian values at the heart of our nation's founding and traditions.
Where was Daniels' outrage when the first black president, Barack Obama, was being hailed as "messiah" by many of his followers? When Daniels uses biblical quotes to support his positions, he totally forgets Jesus rebuking some of the spiritual leaders of his day, calling them out for their hypocrisy.
So, when Daniels goes on to single out U.S. Rep. Randy Weber's opposition to HR-6201, he totally omits others voting against it as well because it was rushed through without proper time to read, amend or debate it, as it should have been.
No mention from Daniels on Democrats' efforts to load other relief efforts with non-essential, wish-list progressive goodies, hoping to hold hostage emergency stimulus funding benefiting many. It really isn't right to use one's religious mantle in unbecoming ways.
Sandra Woodford
Texas City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.