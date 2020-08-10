Regarding League City's City Council questioning support for the Butler and Ghirardi museums ("City council to question financial support of museums," The Daily News, Aug. 6), some information should be explained.
I've been involved with the Butler Museum from the beginning, and I found one thing to be constant through the years, and that's the incompetency, stonewalling and general reluctancy by the city to support the museums.
At first, the city tried in-house renovations, which failed and caused cost overruns and rework to bring it up to standards. Then it started to gain momentum by hosting events to earn money when the city targeted them by passing a "noise" ordinance, which hampers all. I can count on one finger where to go to hear live music in League City.
The city complains about finances yet forgets that they're indebted to millions (without voting on it) for the Walden Station — League Park area rebuild to attract tourists, yet fails to mention the museums, along with the old school house.
So why the reluctance to support what's already here? Maybe the two museums are sitting on 10 acres of prime real estate. There's more to this than the city council and management want us to know.
John Dupla
League City
