Norman Pappous ("North county voters don't trust The Daily News," The Daily News, May 6) is absolutely correct when he wrote that Angel Maredia ("GOP endorsing unqualified candidates puts children at risk," The Daily News, April 28) made "scores" of assertions and "false accusations."
The Grand Old Party wants to take schools "away from us" is in the first paragraph. The candidates are "ineffective, inexperienced and hold deeply problematic views" in the second.
Third, "Parizo has no significant educational experience or accomplishments." She's "institutionally ineffective" and "doesn’t want to find the money to build permanent classrooms" in the fourth. "She holds no respect for teachers" in the fifth paragraph. In the sixth "deeply problematic views."
"It was never about your child’s education" and "bias education to reflect its twisted version of reality" in the seventh.
That constitutes "scores" of assertions and/or false accusations.
But I'm sure Maredia and the writers at The Daily News also don't believe its assertions or false information about the GOP having a war on women, wanting to kill grandma, are Nazis, racist, want to put children in cages, don't care about the climate or poor, among other "assertions" by the left either.
Davis Jordan
Galveston
Editor's note: A score is a set of 20. Scores, by definition, is at least 40. Accepting all these examples as false accusations, even though some clearly are not — what a person finds to be "problematic," for example, is true if that persons says it is — there are fewer than one score.
(1) comment
"A score is a set of 20." Not always. The word score does come from Old English scoru meaning "twenty" but that came from Old Norse skor meaning "mark, notch, incision; a rift in rock".
When Abe Lincoln spoke of four score he was indeed speaking of four sets of twenty years. But in everyday language it goes back to the Old Norse skor.
When a football player scores they do not place twenty points of the scoreboard. A football score could be 1, 2, 3 or 6. In basketball, a score may mean 1, 2, or 3. When a baseball runner scores by crossing home plate it is only 1. From context it is obvious the author did not mean "twenty".
