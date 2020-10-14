Joe Biden said in the first “debate” that he was going to put his “Green New Deal” on the American public. This would eliminate oil, gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, coal, natural gas, propane gas, charcoal and only electric cars and trucks would be permitted.
He said the 45 million to 60 million that would lose their jobs could work for the government making solar panels and giant wind driven windmills (renewable energy) and rebuilding every structure so that they could use renewable energy.
This is what socialism does. It makes everyone dependent on the government.
Also, his taking tax loopholes away from the very rich and every corporation is going to cause massive layoffs and much higher prices of every business in what’s left of America.
If you put Biden in the White House he will die in office (he’s 78 years old now) and Kamala Harris and Nancy Pelosi will run this country.
Today’s socialist Democratic Party will take our guns, too.
Robert L. Filidei
Texas City
(1) comment
Wow - it's rare to see a letter where every single sentence is factually incorrect. Well done, sir!
