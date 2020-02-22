Elections bring out the worst in some people. Therefore, it's no surprise to have seen her opponent's campaign use distorted personnel statistics trying to smear Galveston County Tax Assessor Cheryl Johnson’s record.
Nor when reading a recent commentary directed against her by Shawn Christopher Phillips, who's known for his vile baseless tirades ("Peden is best choice in county's hottest race," The Daily News, Feb. 6).
One could step to similar lows and counter that with quoting Yelp reviews of her opponent’s business.
But there's no need for that. It's enough to know that Johnson has proven herself by running an efficient operation within county administrations headed by both Republicans and Democrats. Replacing an official who has successfully run a large county department with someone from a small family business doesn't seem to be a wise choice.
Gerhard Meinecke
Dickinson
(1) comment
Gerhard: You are so correct! "Elections bring out the worst in some people. Therefore, it's no surprise to have seen her opponent's campaign use distorted personnel statistics trying to smear Galveston County Tax Assessor Cheryl Johnson’s record." I presume that a political approach using a smear campaign shows that the candidate does not have a rational plan, clear platform and facts to state the case. This is clear after receiving some very colorful and abominable mailed adverts, from her opponent. Thank for writing!
