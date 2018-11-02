On behalf of our entire membership, we invite you to come out for our 42nd annual Rotary Club of Galveston Chili Supper from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday in the cafeteria of Ball High School at 4115 Ave. O in Galveston.
Come enjoy your chili supper in the cafeteria or take chili "to go." Tickets are $10. In addition to great homemade chili and condiments, a tamale package will be available for sale, as well as a variety of sumptuous desserts for just $2 each. For those who choose to dine in, you're welcome to come back for chili refills.
Proceeds from this annual event, as well as proceeds from our club's annual spring crawfish boil, are returned to our community through projects and programs that benefit and enhance the health, education, and welfare of Galveston's residents. In the past 15 months, we've supported local initiatives and projects with more than $35,000 in grants. Come enjoy an evening of fun, good food and fellowship, and know that your support really does make a difference in our community.
Chili supper tickets are available at the door. For more information, contact Ulli Budelmann at budelmann5910@comcast.net or 409-939-1224.
See you on Wednesday!
Keith Bassett
Chair, Rotary Chili Supper
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.