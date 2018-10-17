The Friendswood Independent School District board of trustees election is important because it impacts our children — and it impacts Friendswood. Our excellent schools are an economic driver for this community. Many new families move here every year for our highly-rated schools — it’s why we moved our family here 20 years ago.
The people we entrust to serve on our school boards are crucial to us keeping the wonderful reputations that our schools enjoy.
Denise Ruiz has been a dedicated volunteer and parent in our community for over 25 years. I know her well. From my observations, she walks the walk, and that speaks volumes.
Denise does her homework on issues and reaches decisions only after thoughtful consideration. If you have ever worked with her you know what I’m talking about — she thoroughly researches her topic.
Hard work is also a part of who Denise is. She can be counted on whether it’s volunteering to work a booth, standing beside you as a supporter, helping with flood recovery, or serving as a school board member.
It’s my honor to recommend Denise Ruiz for election to the FISD board of trustees, Position 2. She is Friendswood strong.
Mike Foreman
Friendswood
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.