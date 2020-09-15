This COVID-19 hoax is getting to be tedious.
I attempted to renew my commercial driver's license recently, and to my surprise, this requires an appointment. My renewal letter from the Texas Department of Public Safety didn't mention anything about an appointment.
The sweet lady at the door, bless her heart, gave me a website address to make an appointment of which there are none available until over a month after my license expires.
COVID-19 has run its course. Let's get back to work. Counting cases is irrelevant. One has to go to a European source to locate the relevant statistic which is "deaths per million per day." The curve in the temperate areas of the United States peaked in March and has tapered off to near zero deaths per day as we speak.
Tropical areas of the United States have already peaked with an albeit flatter curve. These curves mimic other curves around the world; the distinction being tropical and temperate regions. Not only are they similar, they're also similar to influenza outbreaks.
Active cases, accumulated deaths, and whatever other statistics with which the government wishes to mislead us are readily available. One has to dig for the relevant statistic.
Robert Braeking
Santa Fe
