When former President Trump left the White House, he said he would start up his own party. When the Republicans told him that would destroy the Grand Old Party, he said he didn’t care.

He ignored the truth about the COVID-19 pandemic because acknowledging it made him look bad during the upcoming election. He didn’t care how many deaths his ill-informed misinformation would cause, as long as he didn’t look bad.

He clearly incited the Jan. 6 insurrection and so far has gotten away with it. He has told his people to ignore congressional subpoenas citing executive privilege that he no longer has. He has blatantly obstructed justice and gotten away with it, so far.

He has told so many lies he actually believes them himself. He doesn’t have time to tell the truth because he believes that if you tell a lie enough times the people will believe it, and apparently that actually works on his “sheeple.”

He has made fools of the Republicans and yet they continue to walk blindly behind this loose cannon that speaks only lies.

L. Davied Bond

Bacliff

Carlos Ponce

We all thought President Trump lived at Mar a Lago in Palm Beach, Florida. Looks like he's living rent free in L Davied Bond's head.

Carlos Ponce

As time goes on a lot of items reported as Trump lies have been discovered to be Trump truths.

Now, WAPO is is following the example set in the George Orwell book "1984" of re-writing old stories:

"The Washington Post corrects, removes parts of two stories regarding the Steele dossier - The Washington Post on Friday took the unusual step of correcting and removing large portions of two articles, published in March 2017 and February 2019, that had identified a Belarusian American businessman as a key source of the “Steele dossier,” a collection of largely unverified reports that claimed the Russian government had compromising information about then-candidate Donald Trump.

The newspaper’s executive editor, Sally Buzbee, said The Post could no longer stand by the accuracy of those elements of the story."

https://www.washingtonpost.com/lifestyle/style/media-washington-post-steele-dossier/2021/11/12/f7c9b770-43d5-11ec-a88e-2aa4632af69b_story.html

Looks like WAPO has to hire more staff to rewrite all the lies about alleged Trump lies. "Oh! What A Tangled Web We Weave When First We Practice To Deceive".

