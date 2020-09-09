When we moved to Galveston five years ago, we had the good fortune to buy a house in District 2 and also in the San Jacinto neighborhood.
This meant that Craig Brown was our council representative and also our neighbor.
There have been a few instances where we needed to call upon Craig for assistance or advice and, when we did, he was unfailingly responsive and clear and direct in his answers and actions.
Our disappointment in learning that he would be termed out in 2020 was assuaged by the good news that he would be running for mayor. We were totally confident he would be an excellent leader and our confidence was only strengthened by his decisive response to Hurricane Laura.
Calling for a mandatory evacuation is always a difficult choice, and Craig showed courage and integrity by making such a call. Laura’s path could've easily changed, and even a slight correction could've left Galveston with great loss to property and, possibly, of lives.
Those criticizing his decision are similar to those who have car insurance and then complain because they haven’t been in any accidents.
Tim Tobin and Donna Dees
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.