I would like to recognize Natalie Taylor, owner of Blues Bar & Grill in Santa Fe, for unselfishly helping support people within our community. She and her team have always been the first on the frontline to help with any community outreach.
For those unable to drive or get out for curb-side pickup, she has tirelessly made free deliveries, offered fee meals for those in need and took time out of her busy schedule to shop for items when people were unable to.
I would like to tell the local community to please help support this local business during this time of need as she has always been the one to support all local businesses.
She and her team are truly remarkable in all that they do.
Brad Taylor
Santa Fe
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.