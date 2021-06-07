In an attempt to receive a blue flag accreditation, Galveston Park Board of Trustees wants to ban domestic animals, such as dogs and horses, from East Beach. I have no idea how a beach as dirty as ours on most days, could even be considered environmentally safe.
There are at least five certified blue flag beaches, three in Norway, one in Mallorca and one in Costa Rica, who continue to allow and encourage horseback riding on the beach, understanding that horses have no negative environmental impact, and, if nothing else, add to the attraction to such environmentally friendly beaches.
There are no studies suggesting that horse feces has any impact on water quality. Horse feces, unlike any other species’ excrement, gets eaten by birds, disintegrates readily and poses no harm to people or other animals.
There are in fact no transmissible diseases associated with horse feces. In fact, horses on the beach add to the tourist attraction that Galveston Island has to offer.
If we're truly interested in a blue flag accreditation for our beaches, we need to start at the core of the problem, which is human related, and not animal related.
Lea Fistein
Galveston
"Galveston Park Board of Trustees wants to ban domestic animals, such as dogs and horses, from East Beach." That criteria is set by the Blue Flag people.
"BLUE FLAG BEACH CRITERIA AND EXPLANATORY NOTES 2021"
https://static1.squarespace.com/static/55371ebde4b0e49a1e2ee9f6/t/5fbf70eee18c5c478ef4edfc/1606381808548/Beach+Criteria+and+Explanatory+Notes+2021.pdf
Page 18:
"Criterion 23. Access to the beach by dogs and other domestic animals must be strictly controlled.
Dogs or pets, other than assistance dogs are not allowed on a Blue Flag beach or in the Blue Flag area if it is part of a larger beach. If the presence of pets is permitted by the local and national legislation, animals are only allowed in the parking areas, walkways and promenades in the inland beach area and must under control.
If the beach is patrolled by mounted police measures must be taken to ensure that no fecal matter contaminates the beach.
Wherever possible stray animals must be managed,and systems should be in place to remove stray animals from the beach. Measures must also be put in place to prevent access to the beach by stray animals. If stray animals are able to access the beach and cannot be controlled, it is recommended that the beach operator/local authority erect signs informing the public about this fact. It is also recommended that information be displayed about what the public should do should stray animals be seen on the beach."
The Galveston Park Board didn't make up the rules.
