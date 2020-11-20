Alarming news: We've elected what we thought was a patriotic American in U.S. Rep. Randy Weber to represent Galveston. From what I just read, he has taken sides with the "Kin-Folk" Texans that still think Texas should be separated from the USA ("Texas secessionists crow after Weber memes about Texit," The Daily News, Nov. 19).
Anyone with any kind of intelligence can see that this move is for personal financial gain of those who intend to revive the Civil War. This isn't 1860. We're a republic that has proven united together we can all provide a satisfactory financial future for our families.
Helping one another survive the Republican Suppression Movement, the Supremacist Movement and the discrepancies between all ethnic peoples, we've proven that we can progress as a united nation.
Granted there are many faults in our democracy, but over the years, we as patriots have been able to improve our relationships with those who don't agree on everything that comes before us. This past election has proven just as it did with Adams and Jefferson that we as a nation are divided; fortunately, not enough to start another Civil War.
We must investigate the credentials of those we choose to represent us.
George A. Laiacona Jr.
Galveston
Apparently George A. Laiacona Jr. did not read the article carefully:
"A Weber spokesperson on Wednesday said the post was meant to be taken 'figuratively, not literally.'
'It was meant to imply we need to preserve Texas values,' the spokesperson said."
