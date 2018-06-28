In regard to the beach littering problem ("Island to step up efforts to collect trash on beaches," The Daily News, June 27): How about issuing tickets to people that are observed discarding or leaving trash on Galveston’s sandy shores?
I would think cleaner beaches and/or revenue collected would justify hiring a few “trash patrol” officers.
Buddy Faglie
Galveston
