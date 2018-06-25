The Pilot Club of Dickinson is sponsoring a Children's Parade for the Fourth of July. All children 12 and younger are eligible.
All participants should dress in red, white and blue, and/or decorate their tricycle, bicycle or wagon and come march in the parade. Prizes will be awarded to the best in each age category.
Registration will be from 8 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. July 4 at Holy Trinity Episcopal Church at 4613 state Highway 3 in Dickinson.
The parade begins at 9 a.m. at the church and ends at the Veterans of Foreign Wars on state Highway 3.
Children will have the opportunity to show their patriotism by actually participating in the parade.
Refreshments will be served at the end of the parade. For more information, email semcd@verizon.net.
Sandy McDermott
Dickinson
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.