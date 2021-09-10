It occurs to me that in light of our embarrassing withdrawal from Afghanistan and unceremonious abandonment of equipment, weapons, supplies, friends and American citizens, we should find new and different ways to honor those who served.
Our military need to know of our continued support for their service to our country. A community event of some sort would work but at least a Veterans Day second to none. We should begin planning that now.
Seawolf Park would provide an excellent venue for such an event. And while we honor our veterans, let’s work toward a place at Seawolf Park that serves as a development for a Museum of the World Wars with the Battleship Texas as a backdrop alongside the USS Cavalla and the USS Stewart.
Imagine the sight of that.
Charles Wiley
Galveston
