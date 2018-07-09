The first of three inspector general reports were released. It illustrates how and why the Washington sewer exists. The sewer is the senior executive service, politically appointed heads of federal bureaucracies appointed by Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama — people who think “running the government” exempts them from all laws.
Leaders of the Department of Justice were tasked by Obama to stall or delay investigations of any crimes by members of Obama’s senior executive service before and after the election of Donald Trump.
Trump has replaced a few Obama executive service members — but Congress has been slow to approve more.
Democrats and some establishment Republicans are obstructing Trump.
Gary Miller
Texas City
Past Presidents have replaced all the senior executive service of the prior administration. Bill Clinton did. George W. Bush did not. B.H. Obama did. Trump did not. Trump has himself to blame for the Clinton and Obama SES he failed to replace. He still can, and should, replace them without any reason needed.
How can he replace them when the anti-Trumps (not all Democrats) are dragging out the approval process. Time to toss out the RINOs along with the Dems.
I’d be willing to bet you had no problem when they obstruct Obama. I’ll be willing to bet you had no problem when they said they would not work with Hillary if she won. I bet you had no problem when they obstructed Obama from electing a justice when he had seven months left in his presidency. And now you know how the other side feels. So maybe now there can be some understanding. If not get used to it just like the other side did.
Of course they're obstructing Trump! Where have you been for the past 200+ years? This is what political parties do. Get over it.
Simple obstruction?
Sure.
Where obstruction is a synonym for dementia.....
That would be wherever the 'resistance' lives.
The same place Thomas Gray wrote about.....
ps:
Obstruction would be where a member(s) of Congress uses procedural rules or political maneuvers to stall or prevent the Other Side's agenda.
It's total dementia for a member(s) of Congress to openly call for harrassment and assault of that Other Side.
Eventually, someone is going to get seriously hurt....
