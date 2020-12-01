Voters in District 2 have an opportunity to elect a very knowledgeable and passionate Galvestonian to serve them on city council.
William Schuster is a history teacher and coach at Ball High School who understands the issues that are most important to the residents of District 2 and all of Galveston Island — quality of life, neighborhood enhancements, housing needs, infrastructure and drainage, environmental protection and ecosystems, public safety and economic development.
Schuster possesses the confidence, skills and passion to make a big difference in the governance of the city beginning the first day in office. He's a humble spirit who will listen to all concerns and be a true servant leader. His experience in teaching has made him a great communicator and will keep us informed on the workings of the next council.
We can depend on his interpersonal skills to bring people together, find commonality among competing forces and provide solutions to the issues brought to the council.
Schuster represents a new generation of leaders who truly understand Galveston and is dedicated to making Galveston the treasure it can be for residents and tourists alike.
It's my honor to endorse William Schuster for District 2 city councilman.
Bill Keese
Galveston
