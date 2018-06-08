The pedestrian crossings in front of the San Luis Hotel are extremely dangerous. Someone is going to be killed there. The idea is good, the design is terrible.
Every day I witness some cars stopping, while others speed right through as families try to cross the street. If the need is there for a crosswalk, then install a real traffic signal, not little blinking lights that can't be seen in the daylight.
Paul Bohn
Galveston
