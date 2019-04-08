As I write this, the championship game of the women's NCAA tournament is set. Although my beloved Mississippi State Bulldogs will not be in that game this year, the series has produced great competition throughout, especially the semifinals played on the night of April 5.
I want to thank the late Sen. Birch Bayh of Indiana for his contribution.
When he proposed Title IX to the Higher Education Act in 1972 barring discrimination against women in higher education and sports, fewer than 10 percent of women held medical or law degrees. Only one in 27 girls were participating in organized sports. Today, the enrollment of women in professional degree programs is at 50 percent, and reportedly, one out of every two girls is participating in some sports activity.
When we choose leaders who work to make equality of opportunity real, great and wonderful things happen.
Patricia Gray
Galveston
