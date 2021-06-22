Every knee shall bow. There's way too many controversial situations happening. God allows things to happen for a reason. God is love, not confusion. God enables us to lean on him and give him our trouble.
You can argue every topic in the world. If you don't go to your knees, God will bring you some day to your knees.
It's all about him. God is love, and we all need love. Just allow a person time to go to their knees, before we're brought to them.
We can argue the Bible's meaning every day. Look around you and realize that if you want to be delivered in times of trouble that you must go to your knees. You are going to end up there anyway if you don't.
Why make life more difficult than it has to be?
Terry Segura
Bacliff
