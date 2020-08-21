Thanks to the couple who pushed our Ford F-150 out of the street when it went dead near FM 646 and stayed with us until we were sure a wrecker was on the way.
Also, thanks to the personnel at Wells Fargo Bank for their hospitality while we were waiting.
Lastly, thanks for the assistance of the wrecker driver.
E. G. Wiley and Claudia Burnam
Santa Fe
