Just another holiday, or is it, as this one celebrates Independence Day, the day the Founding Fathers said we want to control our own future and not be under the thumb of a monarch?
In today's society most holidays we celebrate offer days away from work, a break from the daily grind, fun and celebration with family and friends, and in some instances not much thought for the original reason for the holiday. But on this Fourth of July we need to take a step back from the usual celebration and think about where we are headed as a country.
In the current political climate, our country is being assaulted by lack of leadership, non-representation of the people, and off the cuff decisions that affect all of us, our country, and as a leader in the world. It is time for all of us to participate in the process of again becoming a country of "we the people."
The alternative could be that this time next year we do not have an Independence Day celebration.
James Malott
Galveston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.