So, the price to consumers in the United States for products produced in China, including raw materials used to manufacture or assemble products in the United States, is going up 25 percent due to Trump's tariffs.
To suggest this will bring manufacturing jobs back to the United States is pure baloney, something this president is truly great at.
To the extent we could retool to replace this loss of supply, our labor costs, the wages earned by many of the Trump base, would need to be drastically reduced.
So, get ready for price increases and product shortages in the near future.
Making America great again (at the expense of working Americans).
Michael Moriarty
Galveston
