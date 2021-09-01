I enjoy reading the "Today in History" feature and found the following item from Aug. 28, 1941, particularly interesting: "Japan's ambassador to the U.S., Kichisaburo Nomura, presented a note to President Franklin D. Roosevelt from Japan's prime minister, Prince Fumimaro Konoye, expressing a desire for improved relations."
Three months later, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor and started a war in the Pacific.
I hope that this piece of history will not be erased or forgotten as our government seeks to open negotiations with the "kinder, gentler" Taliban.
Glenn Brown
League City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Real Names required. No pseudonyms or partial names allowed. Stand behind what you post.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.