U.S. Rep. Randy Weber should resign over his support of what the Joint Chiefs rightly labeled as sedition and insurrection in a failed coup. He doesn't deserve the honor of serving at taxpayers' expense.
Trump violated the Constitution by using the courts to overturn the power given to the states to oversee elections. He did so by spreading lies portraying our elections as worse than a third-world dictatorship and through calls begging for votes, then inciting insurrection that led to the riot.
Weber, Ted Cruz and the Texas delegation fled in the face of thugs that they have wrongly supported. At least some in Congress, shocked by the sacking, saw the light and certified Biden's win.
Once in 1860-61, traitors felt that their rights were being violated despite the facts, driving this country to dissolution and Civil War. Today, people are feeling that their vote was stolen without evidence though certified by hundreds of red and blue county officials and 50 governors following the laws.
The Grand Old Party has lost 64 cases ruled on over 90 times by Republican and Democratic judges including the U.S. Supreme Court finding no credible evidence of widespread, systemic fraud.
Impeach, remove and resign.
Kirk Jopowicz
Galveston
(2) comments
Amazing how Kirk Jopowicz like many other Trump haters have a Swiss Cheese brain. Kirk has forgotten that in recent history, Democrats did far more in questioning the Elector roles than Republicans did in 2021.
Did you forget the Democrats questioned the Elector Slate in 2001 and 2005 when George W. Bush was elected? Here's the Congressional Record to remind you of 2001. Maybe it was too long ago for Kirk to remember....
https://www.congress.gov/crec/2001/01/06/CREC-2001-01-06-pt1-PgH31-8.pdf
Did you forget when Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi challenged the Electoral Slate in 2005 and 2017?
Kirk and his Liberal cohorts are trying to force Randy Weber out when the Congressman is following the will of the majority of his constituents.
What's the reason for Kirk's diatribe? When you cannot produce a decent candidate, DEMONIZE the opposition. It's as plain as the HATRED in your Letter.
Change "Elector roles" to "Elector rolls".
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.