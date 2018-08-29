Aug. 25 was the one year anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, which caused an estimated $125 billion in damage and 103 deaths. I felt that the time couldn't be better to point out to the victims and people of the Texas Gulf Coast that Robert Francis "Beto" O'Rourke voted against the Harvey Disaster Relief Fund — and also voted no for $5 billion dollars in tax breaks for victims of hurricanes Harvey, Irma and Maria.
In a Texas Monthly excerpt dated Sept. 29, 2017: "four Texas Democrats broke ranks and voted against the relief bill. U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro of San Antonio, Lloyd Doggett of Austin, Beto O'Rourke of El Paso, and Marc Veasey of Fort Worth." Four of the biggest-name Democrats in Congress all voted against the relief bill. The Texas Tribune stated "No Texas Republicans voted against the relief bill."
On Nov. 6, please use your vote wisely. Do you want a representative who voted against federal aid for Harvey victims? Or for Ted Cruz, who voted for Harvey relief funds and understands the Texas Gulf Coast and its people?
Please let Beto's voting record sink in and vote Cruz.
LaWanda Buttner
Galveston
