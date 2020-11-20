I hope others are in agreement with me that the time for trash talking those who seek political office should stop.
Now it appears this practice has come to our mayoral race. In particular, a letter by Paul Schnitger ("If Quiroga wins, I hope he proves me wrong," The Daily News, Nov. 13) stating the Wharves Board of Trustees created a position for Roger Quiroga.
I had the privilege of serving on that board and can attest this is totally untrue. The port director at the time, Steve Cernak, petitioned the board for the position along with the salary requirement. I personally suggested to Roger that he seek the position. A unanimous approval by the board indicated they felt he was qualified.
Let’s all promote our favored candidate and stop trying to sling up dirt on their opponents. Enough is enough.
Don Suderman
Galveston
City should require a waiting period
Aug 24, 2010
The process by which former Mayor Roger ”Bo” Quiroga came to be employed by the Port of Galveston was unseemly at best and the city should adopt a policy for all its subdivisions forbidding similar transitions.
Until Friday Quiroga had been a member of the Wharves Board of Trustees which meant he was among port Director Steve Cernak’s bosses.
On Friday Quiroga resigned from the board so he could take a job working for the port which means Cernak now is his boss.
Wharves trustees minus one dissenter approved Monday paying Quiroga $76000 a year to be the port’s director of real estate and external affairs.
Cernak said he posted the open position and got 11 applications including Quiroga’s.
The problem is that while Quiroga was being courted or was courting Cernak for the job he also was a member of a public board overseeing Cernak’s performance and the performance of the organization he runs.
That quick jump from public servant to employee just doesn’t look right. It doesn’t look right because it’s not right.
You can’t objectively assess the performance of a person or an organization that you also are hitting up for a job.
At the very least Quiroga should have resigned from the board as soon as he filed his application. Cernak should have required that at the very least.
Cernak said there’s no rule against a person applying for a job with a public entity he’s signed on to govern and that’s the problem. There should be a rule against it.
The city should require a substantial waiting period before a person can leave a public board and join the professional staff of an organization.
————-
The city implemented a charter amendment requiring a wait period before Trustees could apply for employment. It’s called the Quiroga rule.
As a FYI, the job position was not budgeted, was a new job position, and to my understanding was never posted to the Texas Workforce Commission.
